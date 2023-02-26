MyMac Podcast 927: M2 What’s Left?

Considering the M2 was just released last summer, nearly the entire Mac Line (and several of the iPads) have already switched over from the M1. So what’s left for Apple to move to the newest processor and will there be any other surprises to go along with it?

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

