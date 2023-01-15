MyMac Podcast 922: Making it elsewhere

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

For the plus 20 years, Apple has manufactured the vast majority of their stuff in China. Obviously they haven’t been alone in doing this, most major tech companies and many smaller ones have either moved their factories to China or gotten started there. The pandemic showed that this was a risky move as China essentially shut their entire country down for a long time, disrupting supply chains everywhere. Apple and now many others are beginning to rethink this strategy and have begun diversifying their manufacturing to other countries in the region as well.

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:- 

Microsoft 365 Personal ($70 a year). 5 licenses for Microsoft Office suite on just about everything you own and includes 1TB of cloud storage. For $30 more you can include up to 6 people which each getting their own 1TB of storage.

AudioBook Builder

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

