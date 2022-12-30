MyMac Podcast 920: Ventura Tips

Sometimes it’s hard to know what features an OS is offering that might be to your liking? If really any at all. So we’re going to talk about some of the main features of macOS Ventura and whether or not we’ve tried them and if we’ll use them on a daily basis. Then, make up your own mind about it.
Links:
None this week
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
