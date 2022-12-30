MyMac Podcast 920: Ventura Tips

Sometimes it’s hard to know what features an OS is offering that might be to your liking? If really any at all. So we’re going to talk about some of the main features of macOS Ventura and whether or not we’ve tried them and if we’ll use them on a daily basis. Then, make up your own mind about it.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot