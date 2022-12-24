Let’s Talk Photography 111: Why 35mm?

In this solo show Bart answers friend of the show Allison Sheridan’s deceptively simple listener question – ‘why 35mm?’. This takes us on a journey from Thomas Edison and the Eastman Kodak company to Leica, Henri Cartier-Bression, Nikon, and eventually DSLRs, Micro Four-Thirds, and full frame sensors. Along the way we demystify some photographic jargon like ‘crop factor’ and EFL.

Links:

Episode Notes: https://lets-talk.ie/ltp111

Bart Busschots: https://bartb.ie/