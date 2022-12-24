MyMac Podcast 919: MyMac-Mus Eve

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the podcast, not a creature was stirring but you know it won’t last. Gaz and Guy have family coming from afar. Through wind, snow, and rain, but quite comfy in their car. You heard them exclaim as the present wrappings flew, “You didn’t get Apple Care? You fool you fool!”

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:-

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

