GSE390 Holiday Break Entertainment

On episode 390 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share some hardware, app and tv picks to entertain your inner geek over the holiday break. Melissa reviews her new Philips hue smart plug and shares how she's used it to upgrade her tv. She also reviews Chill Zones, SYC PRO, and Piezo apps.

Melissa can now control her entire living room with just her voice. It makes her very happy to have something to boss around when the kids and hubby are away!

Philips Hue Smart plug

Melissa uses audio and video downloader apps to:

create video screensavers

curate a sleep playlist that can be set to a timer using Apple Music app

preserve audio memories of a loved one singing songs on Smule.com

Softorino makes two YouTube downloader apps. Softorino YouTube Converter PRO (SYC PRO) has more advanced features than Softorino YouTube Converter 2, but they both worked well in Melissa’s testing when she made an aquarium screensaver for her Apple TV.

https://softorino.com/youtube-downloader-mac/

https://softorino.com/youtube-converter/

Softorino has their own app store with multiple options for licensing: https://softorino.com/store/

You can license each app individually for a monthly fee with the option to save on cost by paying annually or purchase a lifetime license. (Full disclosure: they gave me a lifetime license which I’m using to test out and review their apps then share my thoughts with you.)

Chill Zones by Filip Němeček is an app for tvOS, iOS, and iPadOS. After using SYC PRO to download the aquarium videos from YouTube, she copied them to her Photos Library then used Chill Zones to upload them to her Apple TV.

Learn more about Chill Zones and how to use it here: https://nemecek.be/pages/chill-zones

Ever wanted to download the karaoke songs you performed using Smule Sing? Well, now you can with Piezo from Rogue Amoeba. Find yours or your loved one’s songs on Smule.com then open Piezo and click record. It’s really easy.

Our TV Recommendations for Your Holiday Binge

Apple TV+

Suspicion

Blackbird

Slow Horses

Five Days at Memorial

Bad Sisters

Mythic Quest

Peacock

Ticket to Paradise

A Friend of the Family

Resident Alien

HBO

The West Wing

House of the Dragon

Barry

ShowTime

City on a Hill

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

