GSE389 Black Friday Haul

On episode 389 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share their Black Friday hauls with additional tips for saving on everyday sales.

Digital alarm clock with USB charger

ESR Classic kickstand case for iPhone 13 and 14

https://www.decluttr.com

Flameless Candles

Snowflake Projector

Philips Hue Smart Plug

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc

Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

