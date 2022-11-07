Let’s Talk Apple 110: October 2022

This month Bart is joined by Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast Podcast, and Scott Willsey from the Friends with Brews Podcast. The show starts with some followups from previous shows, some regulatory and legal news, some HR news, and some news from Apple’s various services before moving on to the four main stores — Apple’s Q4 earnings, Apple’s Ads expansion, new OSes (iPad OS 16.1 & macOS Ventura), and new hardware (Apple TV, 10th Gen iPad & M2 iPad Pro). The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in October.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta110.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Allison Sheridan: http://www.podfeet.com @podfeet

Scott Willsey: https://scottwillsey.com @scottaw