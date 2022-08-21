Let’s Talk Photography 107: Allison Sheridan’s Post-DSRL World

In last month’s solo show Bart shared his thoughts on the end of the SLR era, and why he thought the mirrorless future was nothing to worry abut. This month Bart chats with long-time friend of the show Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast podcast about her experiences living in that post-SLR world, and why she doesn’t miss her old Nikon DSLRs.

Links:

Episode Notes: https://lets-talk.ie/ltp107

Bart Busschots: https://bartb.ie/

Allison Sheridan: http://www.podfeet.com @podfeet http://www.flickr.com/photos/nosillacast/