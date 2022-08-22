MyMac Podcast 903: Same old, Same old

It’s being said that the iPhone 14 will have the same look and processor as its predecessor and in order to get the best full featured specs, you’ll need to jump to the 14 Pro. If this is true, is there really a need for iPhone 12 or 13 users to jump to a new phone?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=625896
https://www.macgamerhq.com/apple-m1/native-mac-m1-games/
For Pickâ€™s Sake
Guy:-
Gaz:-
Pauls JustGiving Page
https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Tim
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.