MyMac Podcast 903: Same old, Same old

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

It’s being said that the iPhone 14 will have the same look and processor as its predecessor and in order to get the best full featured specs, you’ll need to jump to the 14 Pro. If this is true, is there really a need for iPhone 12 or 13 users to jump to a new phone?

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=625896

https://www.macgamerhq.com/apple-m1/native-mac-m1-games/

For Pickâ€™s Sake

Guy:- 

Gaz:-

Pauls JustGiving Page
https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Tim

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply