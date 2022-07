In this solo show Bart shares his thoughts on the slow-motion end of the SLR era. Triggered by recent reporting that Nikon has stopped DSLR development, and that Canon is doing the same, Bart explains why he’s not concerned about the future of ‘big boy cameras’ (to paraphrase friend of the show Allison Sheridan).

