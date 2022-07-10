On episode 380 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss the myriad of mobile plans they have been evaluating in order to leave the wretched Death Star. Check out their full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse380-leaving-the-death-star/ and look for additional tips and referral links.

Tips for trying to make the transition between carriers a little smoother:

Check to see if your iPhone is unlocked before beginning the process. Open Settings > General > About > scroll to the section that begins with “Wi-Fi Address” then look for Carrier Lock. If it says “No SIM restrictions” then your device is not locked to the carrier.

In this section you will also find your IMEI number. Long-press onto the number, release your finger, then tap “copy” and now you can paste this long number into a note or form field when requested.

Here is the link to AT&T for unlocking your device: https://www.att.com/deviceunlock/

