MyMac Podcast 891: Facebook doesn't like ATT

What do you call it when you travel for four days to spend two days at an event? Something Guy would do. For some reason, Facebook is unhappy that Apple doesn’t let them track iPhone users with all the things they do. Sure it cost them 12 billion to lose that, but what’s 12 billion between friends?

Links:

timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Guy:- Elgato Wave 3 usb microphone

Gaz:-

