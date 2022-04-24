MyMac Podcast 891: Facebook doesn’t like ATT

What do you call it when you travel for four days to spend two days at an event? Something Guy would do. For some reason, Facebook is unhappy that Apple doesn’t let them track iPhone users with all the things they do. Sure it cost them 12 billion to lose that, but what’s 12 billion between friends?

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Guy:- Elgato Wave 3 usb microphone

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot