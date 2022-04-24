MyMac Podcast 891: Facebook doesn’t like ATT

What do you call it when you travel for four days to spend two days at an event? Something Guy would do. For some reason, Facebook is unhappy that Apple doesn’t let them track iPhone users with all the things they do. Sure it cost them 12 billion to lose that, but what’s 12 billion between friends?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Guy:- Elgato Wave 3 usb microphone
Gaz:-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.