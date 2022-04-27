Essential Apple Podcast 253: #StandwithUkraine

Nick, Simon and Jim return after an unscheduled hiatus… Such is life! Lots has happened since the last show, including the version of 253 which is now months out of date and I never published! (Might put it out as a bonus at some point). Anyway, we are back to mull over all the usual sorts of things whilst bearing in mind that our friends in the Ukraine are suffering a terrible injustice and human tragedy.
Recorded 24th April 2022
On this week’s show
APPLE
- Apple Officially Discontinues macOS Server – PC Mag
- Apple’s biggest supplier makes major Earth Day emissions pledge – iMore
- Service program for Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen issue – 9to5Mac
- Apples chipmaker counting on blazing-fast 2nm processors – Cult of Mac
- Apple to scan for nudity in messages with new child safety feature – Metro
- Android loses ground to iOS, but Google still dominates – 9to5Mac
- Women in tech report shows that Apple is ahead of the curve – 9to5Mac
- Apple Commits to Shareholder-Requested Civil Rights Audit – The Mac Observer
- Transcend announces JetDrive Lite 330 1TB SD card – The Verge
- USB-C iPhone seems closer than ever after new EU vote on charging standardisation – BGR
- Entertainment Industry Pens Open Letter To Tim Cook Over Final Cut Pro – The Mac Observer
- DaVinci Resolve 18 – Blackmagic Design
- Your Mac has a hidden internet speed test tool – iMore
TECHNOLOGY
- Yorkshire businesses first to trial cost-cutting water pipe broadband – IT Pro
- Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion – Engadget
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- SimpleLogin joins the Proton family – Simple Login
- ProtonMail acquires email alias startup SimpleLogin – 9to5Mac
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Users of iBeer app ‘angered when they did not receive real beer’ – Apple Magazine
