MyMac Podcast 888: You want MORE?!?

When it comes to upgradability, Apple’s devices going back well into the Intel years have not exactly been the best examples. Even the simple things like RAM and storage have been missing from most of Apple’s lineup for many years. Looking forward into the M-processor years, this isn’t likely to change much and there are some very good, if not extremely frustrating reasons why.

timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

Guy:- Apple’s Screenshot program not only lets you do screenshots (duh) in different ways, you can also screen record either the entire screen or a selected portion and trim it too when done.

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot