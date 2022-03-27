On episode 373 of Geekiest Show Ever, two geeks share their screen sharing experiment results with pro tips for you. Elisa has some new toys to talk about and Melissa is ready in the checkout line to get hers. Tune in to find out what they’re playing with now. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse373-sharing-screens/ Episode Artwork Credit: image by Taras Shypka modified by Melissa Davis

Here are some helpful articles with tutorials and visuals that show what we discussed:

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/share-your-screen-iph327b4b53c/15.0/ios/15.0

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/use-shareplay-to-watch-and-listen-together-iphb657eb791/15.0/ios/15.0

https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/share-screen-facetime-call-ios/

Episode Artwork Credit: Taras Shypka on Unsplash image modified by Melissa Davis

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.