Tim and David open the show with Blakes 7 theme, then the majority of the show moves to Star Wars. Plus, Reacher Season 1 on Amazon Prime and Sega closing arcades.
I commented on FB, but I’ll repeat here. Tim, what was not made clear about Blake’s 7 teleporter was the requirement to wear a teleport bracelet to be retrieved. You could be teleported out but could not be teleported back without the device. That’s why they could not just pick up enemies.
By the way, crappy video and special effects, the first two seasons are good stories. I enjoyed the show.