Essential Apple Podcast 251: Talking to Aidan Fitzpatrick of Reincubate

This week Simon is joined by special guest Aidan Fitzpatrick, a serial app inventor and data privacy evangelist who has the distinction of being the first to “crack the code” on creating technology so people could recover their lost Apple data (neatly thwarting the FBI’s early requests for a back door access). His efforts in social impact technology and app and data creation has earned him England’s highest technology honor from the Queen of England, the Queen’s award, twice. He’s been an invited speaker for Google, Snap and a host of other technology leaders and his most recent app, Camo, is revolutionizing how people engage in virtual meetings, streaming and content creation.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 31st January 2022

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show

AIDAN FITZPATRICK

@afit on Twitter

CEO of Reincubate

Creator of Camo

and iPhone Backup Extractor

2x Winner of the Queen’s award

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: