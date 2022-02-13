Essential Apple Podcast 252: A smorgasbord of stories

Nick and Simon are joined by David Ginsburg of In Touch With iOS, The Mac Show and MacVoices Live to mull over the news of the last couple of weeks including Apple’s earnings, new betas with new features and more…

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 6th February 2022

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show

DAVID GINSBURG

David Ginsburg is an IT professional supporting Mac, iOS and Windows users and his wealth of knowledge of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

In Touch With iOS

YouTube channel

@daveg65 on Twitter

Regular guest on The Mac Show

Regular panelist on MacVoices Live

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple brought in a record-breaking $123.9 billion in revenue, despite headwinds – Engadget

iOS 15.4 Beta Lets You Use Face ID With a Mask On – MacRumors

Apple Rushes Out watchOS 8.4.1 with Undisclosed Bug Fixes – TidBITS

iOS 15.4 Will Let EU Residents Add COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates to Wallet – MacRumors

U.S. states, DoJ, and Microsoft declare support for Epic Games – iMore

Apple warns macOS Monterey beta testers of FileVault issue – AppleInsider

AirTags with deactivated speakers being sold on eBay and Etsy; seller claims not for stalking – 9to5Mac

Apple explains that Pro Display XDR and MacBook Pro will automatically dim when hot – The Apple Post

Judge throws out lawsuit against iPhone’s water resistance – Cult of Mac

Apple’s $95 Million Settlement Over Refurbished Replacement Devices – MacRumors

Apple will charge 27% commission for app purchases made using alternative methods – 9to5Mac

OneDrive Mac Users Unhappy With Buggy Update That Removes Ability to Keep Files On Device – MacRumors Microsoft Responds to OneDrive Mac User Criticism – MacRumors



TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX reveals $500 monthly ‘Premium’ Starlink service with speeds up to 500 Mbps – Engadget

GDPR enforcer rules that IAB Europes consent popups are unlawful – Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Fujifilm Cameras Have Serious macOS File Issue, Firmware Fix Incoming Soon – PetaPixel

Intel Core i9 vs. Apple M1 Max: Which Laptop CPU Is Better? – PCMag

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Booby-trapped sites delivered potent new backdoor trojan to macOS users – Ars Technica

Companies know what you do inside your email inbox. Here’s how to block them. – Washington Post

Mac malware spreading for ~14 months installs backdoor on infected sysstems.– Ars Technica

Serious iPhone Warning Issued For A Billion Apple Users – Forbes

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

iBook G3 mod makes the coolest iPad case you’ll ever see – Cult of Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: