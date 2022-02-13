Essential Apple Podcast 252: A smorgasbord of stories

Nick and Simon are joined by David Ginsburg of In Touch With iOS, The Mac Show and MacVoices Live to mull over the news of the last couple of weeks including Apple’s earnings, new betas with new features and more…
Recorded 6th February 2022
On this week’s show
DAVID GINSBURG
- David Ginsburg is an IT professional supporting Mac, iOS and Windows users and his wealth of knowledge of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
- In Touch With iOS
- YouTube channel
- @daveg65 on Twitter
- Regular guest on The Mac Show
- Regular panelist on MacVoices Live
NICK RILEY
- @spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.
- Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Apple brought in a record-breaking $123.9 billion in revenue, despite headwinds – Engadget
- iOS 15.4 Beta Lets You Use Face ID With a Mask On – MacRumors
- Apple Rushes Out watchOS 8.4.1 with Undisclosed Bug Fixes – TidBITS
- iOS 15.4 Will Let EU Residents Add COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates to Wallet – MacRumors
- U.S. states, DoJ, and Microsoft declare support for Epic Games – iMore
- Apple warns macOS Monterey beta testers of FileVault issue – AppleInsider
- AirTags with deactivated speakers being sold on eBay and Etsy; seller claims not for stalking – 9to5Mac
- Apple explains that Pro Display XDR and MacBook Pro will automatically dim when hot – The Apple Post
- Judge throws out lawsuit against iPhone’s water resistance – Cult of Mac
- Apple’s $95 Million Settlement Over Refurbished Replacement Devices – MacRumors
- Apple will charge 27% commission for app purchases made using alternative methods – 9to5Mac
- OneDrive Mac Users Unhappy With Buggy Update That Removes Ability to Keep Files On Device – MacRumors
- Microsoft Responds to OneDrive Mac User Criticism – MacRumors
TECHNOLOGY
- SpaceX reveals $500 monthly ‘Premium’ Starlink service with speeds up to 500 Mbps – Engadget
- GDPR enforcer rules that IAB Europes consent popups are unlawful – Irish Council for Civil Liberties
- Fujifilm Cameras Have Serious macOS File Issue, Firmware Fix Incoming Soon – PetaPixel
- Intel Core i9 vs. Apple M1 Max: Which Laptop CPU Is Better? – PCMag
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Booby-trapped sites delivered potent new backdoor trojan to macOS users – Ars Technica
- Companies know what you do inside your email inbox. Here’s how to block them. – Washington Post
- Mac malware spreading for ~14 months installs backdoor on infected sysstems.– Ars Technica
- Serious iPhone Warning Issued For A Billion Apple Users – Forbes
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- iBook G3 mod makes the coolest iPad case you’ll ever see – Cult of Mac
