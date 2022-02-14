MyMac Podcast 883: Zoom is Listening

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Seems like every week there’s a new story about a security break down between our smart devices and reportedly unintended consequences of the apps we use and auxiliary features and hardware those apps use. Case in point, this week it’s the popular conferencing app Zoom.

Link:

https://www.cultofmac.com/766481/zoom-listening-mac/

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Supporters : Macparrot

Leave a Reply