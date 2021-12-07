Let’s Talk Apple 99: November 2021

This month Bart is joined by Charles Edge from the Mac Admins podcast.

The show starts with the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by some some Apple-related legal news, quite a bit of Apple HR news, and some highlights from Apple’s original content and subscription services. The four main stories are Apple’s new self service repair program, Apple’s renewed focus on business and enterprise customers, Apple’s suit against the NSO Group (makers of the Pegasus spyware), and the faux-scandal around Apple buying ads for apps they sell in their App Store. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

