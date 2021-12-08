Essential Apple Podcast 246: All about Apple with Peter Cohen

This week Nick is off singing carols and Jim is doing something or other, but Simon is joined by Peter Cohen (of RCR Wireless and they go into down a load of Apple shaped holes before taking a look at a few news stories from the week.

PETER COHEN

@flargh and @PeterCohenRCR on Twitter

Tech Journalist and writer

Peter on Authory

RCR Wireless

APPLE

Apple Introduces New MacBook Upgrade Program for Business Partners – Mac Rumors CIT Page (https://landing.cit.com/mac-upgrade.html?t=SMBMAC-FINANCNING202111)

$25 Apple Polishing Cloth Review vs AmazonBasics $0.79 Cloth – iPhone in Canada

App Store monopoly claim rejected by federal court; Apple wins – 9to5Mac

Apple legal filing indicates it intends to collect commission regardless of payment process – 9to5Mac

WriteNow – Wikipedia

TECHNOLOGY

USBefuddled: Untangling the Rat’s Nest of USB-C Standards and Cables by Glenn Fleishman– TidBits

FTC sues to stop Nvidia’s ARM acquisition – RCR Wireless

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Clearing the AirTag: Apple’s new gizmo linked to car thefts – Driving

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

macOS Monterey: 40 Tips, Tricks, and Features You Might Have Missed – MacRumors

via Peter Cohen Devterm Clockwork Pi Raspberry Pi 400

Chargie: Smarter than Apple’s Optimized Battery Charging – 9to5Mac

