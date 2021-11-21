MyMac Podcast 872: Nifty Gifty’s

Ah the season of Black Friday madness is nearly here and with it comes the shouts of happiness and screams of “HEY! That’s MY parking space!” at 3 in the morning to get a 50-inch off brand 4K TV set from an unpronounceable Chinese manufacturer for $200. Well, we’re better than that aren’t we? No? Well, we’re likely buy better stuff anyway.

Links:

Vivo low profile Boom Arm – $80

Applewatch Sports Bands – $49

Triton Fethead microphone booster – $90

Apple HomePod Mini – $99

Behringer UMC22 audio Interface – around $80

Mophie 3 in 1 Magsafe Stand – $90

Onstage Microphone foam ball – $4

Belkin Magcar Mount – $40

Mackie EM-91C Condenser Microphone – $60

Superlux TM58 Dynamic Microphone – $30

Zoom ZDM-1 dynamic microphone – on sale for $50 reg $80

Apple Airpods (3rd gen) – $179

Apple Airpods (2nd gen) – $129

Hanes graphic T-shirts with multiple designs (I’m thinking spinning wheel/a cat in space chasing a taco/Murica/many others) –

Musicozy bluetooth speakers and sleep mask – $23

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Smart 60W LED Light Bulb (3-Pack) – $50

Radeon Pro W6900X MPX Module 32GB graphics cards for your Intel Mac Pro – $6000

Rotor Riot Lightning Connected Game Controller. Phone bluetooth game controller – $50

AirTags 4 pack – $99

https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/ipad-keyboards/combo-touch-ipad.htmlLogitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard for the latest iPad Pros and Air – $199-229

https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/ipad-keyboards/folio-touch.htmlLogitech Folio Touch iPad Pro 11-inch and 4th gen Air – $160

Logitech C920-930 series webcams – $60-120

Elago AirPods 1 and 2 case covers multiple colors – $5-7

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Leilani Mae Horse Rescue. They do wonderful work saving perfectly good horses from slaughter, offer rehabilitation services, and classes in caring for horses. They work pretty much off donations and sponsorships so if you can check out their website. http://www.leilanimaehorserescue.com/

Gaz:

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot