On episode 366 of Geekiest Show Ever, we chat about our gift wish lists and tips for getting the best prices. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse366-geekiest-gift-guide/ ‎

Our Gift Ideas

5-Port USB Wall Charger Surge & Protector

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Apple TV

Apple HomePod mini

LUXE Bidet W85

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/

Photo Credit: David Dvořáček on Unsplash

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.