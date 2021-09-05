TechFan Podcast 461 – Huawei Wireless Series S

Topics include Huawei allegations, Apple allowing external payment links in reader apps but not games, better TV options for John Nemo, Xbox Series S, selling a Mac, and is Wireless Apple CarPlay adapters finally ready for prime time?
Publishing since 1995
Topics include Huawei allegations, Apple allowing external payment links in reader apps but not games, better TV options for John Nemo, Xbox Series S, selling a Mac, and is Wireless Apple CarPlay adapters finally ready for prime time?
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.