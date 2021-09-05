MyMac Podcast 864: AR VR Oh Ere

The MyMac Podcast #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Guy is away and so I very nearly decided to take the week off from recording as well, then I met up up a listener and he said ‘what’s all this about no recording next week’ so I said well come on and we’ll do a show, so with no further ado……. Karl the Mad Madden

Links:
Ordnance Survey
https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/about/history

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- None this week

Gaz:- None this week

Contact Info:

Mac&Forth: https://www.macandforth.com

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply