Let’s Talk Apple 95: July 2021

Joining Bart this month are Nick Riley & Simon Parnell from the Essential Apple Podcast and Chuck Joiner from Mac Vioces.

The show starts with the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by some Apple-related legal news, some Apple HR news, and some highlights from Apple’s subscription services. The four main stories are Apple’s Q3 earnings call, the NSO Group and their Pegasus spyware, Apple’s new MagSafe battery pack, and Windows365 and the future of Window on the Mac. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in July.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta95.

