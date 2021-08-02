Essential Apple Podcast 230: Yes… It’s a Happy Mac Again! :D

Annnnd IT’S BACK – yes the M1 MBA returns in all its glory. Simon is joined by Nick to talk about that, the news in Apple and Tech, and whatever other discursive diversions take their fancy.

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at [Geeks Corner ]https://www.geekscorner.info) has a podcast which is usually a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech. Also keep an eye on his site or follow him on Twitter @GeekCorner_uk to watch for regular giveaways.

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 1st August 2021

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

APPLE

Simon’s returned M1 MBA… I made the usual mistake of trying to set up my own user account and then realising I need to import the old one with the same name using migration assistant- pleased to say the assistant is now savvy to that mistake and allows you to remove/replace the just created one with the one you want to migrate Biggest grief was 1) remembering to go into system startup options and reduce the SIP to reduced or whatever they call it to allow extensions/kexts 2) getting the migrated account to actually activate and use all those things – big flurry of trips to System Prefs / Security approving stuff and warding off restarts until I’d got as many as I could in one go Oh and damn I found out you need to enter your iCloud account password an inordinate amount of times before you can get LastPass/Bitwarden/Keychain to do it for you (or even just let you put it on the clipboard) But also I found out what a blessing iCloud and Dropbox and OneDrive and all those services are – once their daemons were up and running all my stuff just magically fell back into place Oh yes and you also realise how much you make use of handoff when you’re suddenly forced to type in that 20 char string by looking at Passwords on your phone for the 15th time

macOS: Here’s How to Reset an M1 Mac SMC – The Mac Observer

Apple announces record revenue of $81.4 billion – Geeks Corner Notes of interest from Apples Q3 2021 earnings report and conference call – AppleInsider Apple Q3 2021 Results – $81.4 Billion Revenue – MacStories

Apple’s controversial Safari redesign is now optional in the latest iPadOS – The Verge

M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage – 9to5Mac

Apple’s most important supply plant hit by gas contamination in China – 9to5Mac

Apple Releases Updates for Macs, iPhones, and iPads – The Mac Observer

Apple is pulling the plug on some Siri support for apps like Uber later this year – iMore

How can I watch Apple TV+ on my television? – Radio Times

iPhone 13 and Redesigned MacBook Pro Chip Production Hit With Gas Contamination – MacRumors

TECHNOLOGY

People first drove on the Moon 50 years ago today – Engadget

The first Windows 11 public beta is available to download – BGR

TSMC gets green light on 2nm fab, plans to have it operational in 2024 – TechSpot

Just Have a Think – Iron Air Battery – YouTube Solid State Glass Battery – Wikipedia



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Which Tube station should I Park at? – Park & Ride London Tube station car parks map – Park & Ride London Congestion Charge Zone – TFL Map

iPhone users: Delete annoying duplicate contacts once and for all – CNet

Feedback from Jim: We were talking about iCloud and iTunes accounts and I said ‘I wish Apple would let us combine the iCloud and iTunes accounts into one’ well, apparently you can but you need to go to the support web page and click on the link to talk to a ‘human being’ and they will do the magic– Apple Support.

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Just for fun: What if Apple had made Mac OS-based smartphones, tablets, and watches in the ‘90s? – 9to5Mac

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: