TechFan Podcast 459 – A Guys Desk Club

With David absent, Guy Serle joins Tim to discuss some podcast history, Apple lack of touch displays and employees wanting to continue working from home, Tim’s mini-PC gaming rig, Guy’s new desk, and Activision Blizzard being sued.
