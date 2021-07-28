Essential Apple Podcast 229: It’s a dead Mac! :(

Yes so we didn’t record last week… sort of because it was hot and sticky (at least by UK standards), and we didn’t feel like any stories really caught our interest… and well, we just weren’t really feeling it I guess. Since then however quite a lot has happened (including Simon’s shiny new M1 just being dead on Thursday morning…). But you can’t keep a good podcast down for long – so here we are again – back in the saddle and ready to regale you with the stories of the last week or so… (Sorry if the sound is a bit different to usual, had to use a rather basic setup).

Recorded 26th July 2021

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as Ormie (O)

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

Feedback from Allister: FileVault doesn’t store the password anywhere. There is a key stored somewhere which is encrypted with that password. When it asks for the password it tries to decrypt the key, then uses the key to decrypt the drive content. If that works you entered the correct password. If not, you didn’t. That’s why it takes a little while to fail if you get it wrong.

Simon’s dead M1 MBA…

iCloud has another case of the Mondays – 9to5Mac

Akamai DNS outage knocks many major websites and services offline – 9to5Mac

Apple employees pen second letter asking for work-from-home options – AppleInsider Gurman: iPhone 13 event likely to be virtual as Apple delays return to work – 9to5Mac

An iPhone 5s Won A Photography Award In 2021 – ÜberGizmo

Tim Cook says Apple will donate to support flood relief efforts in Western Europe – 9to5Mac

iOS 15 hidden features on iPhone: Here’s what Apple didn’t tell you – CNet Phone Remains Findable Even After Power Off in iOS 15 Beta 3 – iPhone in Canada

iOS and Android Activations Now Split Evenly in the U.S., Research Shows – MacRumors

Latest Safari Technology Preview contains updated tab bar design – AppleInsider

YouTuber sends AirTag to Tim Cook, and Apple returns it with a letter – 9to5Mac

If You Guys Are Really Us, What Number Are We Thinking Of? (No 69º F) – Daring Fireball

Apple’s threat to quit Britain over £5bn patent row – This is Money Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute – MacRumors



TECHNOLOGY

LG’s rollable TV costs 50 times as much as a normal OLED – Ars Technica

Arm’s cheap and flexible plastic microchip could create an ‘internet of everything– The Verge A natively flexible 32-bit Arm microprocessor – Nature

NASA successfully switches the Hubble to backup hardware – Ars Technica Retired NASA Engineers Return to Fix Hubble Telescope – Smithsonian Magazine



SECURITY & PRIVACY

An explosive spyware report shows limits of iOS, Android security – Ars Technica iOS security researcher Will Strafach agrees Apple can do more in combating NSO – 9to5Mac

ProtonVPN’s new macOS and iOS update helps bypass censorship – Reclaim The Net Introducing Email Protection: The easy way to block email trackers and hide your address – Duck Duck Go

Security researchers uncover more Print Spooler vulnerabilities – IT Pro

Shocking New Windows 10 Security Alert As Unpatched Bug Exposes Admin Passwords – Forbes

Virulent Windows ‘XLoader’ malware is now on macOS – AppleInsider

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

‎How to add lines and grids to your Notes on iOS and iPadOS – AppleInsider

