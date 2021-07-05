Essential Apple Podcast 227: Just because I could!

Recorded 4th July 2021

Once again the gang (Nick, Simon and Jim) assemble to take a look at some stories from the last week or so of Apple and Tech news including Windows 11 on mad hardwares, a custom built Big Sur handheld, Apple Public Betas, Lego fun and more!

On this week’s show:

NICK RILEY

@spligosh on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos – You Tube

JAMES ORMISTON

MacJim in the Slack

Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop

Has videos on Vimeo

APPLE

macOS Monterey public beta: What it’s like using the Mac’s new OS – Input Mag Apple launches public beta of macOS Monterey, bringing updates to FaceTime and Safari – The Verge

iOS 15 Hands-On: Top 5 New Features! – Marques Brownlee on YouTube Should you install the iOS 15 public beta? Here’s what to consider – 9to5Mac

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users – Forbes

Windows 11 could run on Macs – What you need to know – Laptop Mag

Affinity 1.10 Sneak Peek – YouTube

Eight ‘New’ iOS 4 Features We’re Still Using 11 Years Later – iDrop News

Dad sells family car to pay for kid’s $1,800 in-app spending spree – Cult of Mac

This tiny handheld runs macOS Big Sur and it’s wild – iMore

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft wasn’t joking about the Dev Channel not enforcing hardware checks: Windows 11 pops up on Pi, mobile phone – The Register

Microsoft Backpedals, Explains Windows 11 TPM Requirement – Digital Trends Microsoft acknowledges the Windows 11 PC Health Check was ‘not fully prepared’ – PC Gamer

Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy as he steps down as Amazon CEO – FRANCE 24 English

Design student creates device that rapidly stops bleeding from stab wounds – Sky News

NASA Continues to Try and Rescue Failing Hubble – Universe Today – Universe Today

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Major Vulnerability Affects All Western Digital NAS Devices Running OS 3 | PetaPixel – PetaPixel Another day, another WD security flaw – The Verge

New Critical Security Warning Issued For All Windows Versions As ‘PrintNightmare’ Confirmed – Forbes

Apps with 5.8 million Google Play downloads stole users’ Facebook passwords – Ars Technica

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to Enable the Hidden ‘Hello’ Screen Saver in macOS Big Sur – Wccftech NOTE: where they say DRAG, they should say COPY – otherwise it won’t work!

Satechi Just Released The Perfect Docking Station For Apple’s Mac Mini – HiConsumption

Got A Box Of Lego Bricks? This Amazing App Scans Them And Suggests New Builds – Forbes

German scientists built a high-resolution microscope out of Lego bricks – Ars Technica

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Mac OS X Lion and Mac OS X Mountain Lion are now free to download – The Apple Post

Found a link to the elevation viewer I mentioned last show and it is based on QGIS data I believe And here’s the thread on Twitter



