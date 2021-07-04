Let’s Talk Apple 94: June 2021

Joining Bart this month is special guest Steve Harris from Reinvented Software.

The show starts with the usual followups and updates on long-running stories. That’s followed by some Apple HR news, and some highlights from Apple’s subscription services. The three main stories are scrutiny from regulators and law makers on both sides of the Atlantic, WWDC, and Windows 11. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in June.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta94.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Steve Harris: https://reinventedsoftware.com @steveharris