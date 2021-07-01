Essential Apple Podcast 226: More News than you’d think

Recorded 27th June 2021

Simon, Steve and Nick get together again to take a look at rather more stories than they thought they had including Amazon sending tens of thousands of items a week to landfill, Safari Technology Preview, the death of John McAffee, Hubble’s broken computers, the MyBook Live story and more.

Glenn Fleishman's book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Russia votes to force U.S. tech giants to open local offices – AppleInsider

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers – MacRumors

Apps can request access to more RAM with iOS 15 entitlement, exceeding normal system memory limits – 9to5Mac

Safari Technology Preview – Safari – Apple Developer

Adobe Removing Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw From App Store in July – MacRumors

Running Low on iCloud Storage? Heres How to Make Room for the Things You need – iDropNews How to delete Time Machine local snapshots in macOS – AppleInsider

Hotspot connections will be safer in iOS 15 thanks to WPA3 security protocol – 9to5Mac

You Don’t Need iCloud+ for ‘Hide My Email’ in iOS 15 | How to Set It Up Now – iDrop News

Final Cut Pro 10.5.3, Compressor 4.5.3, and Motion 5.5.2 – TidBITS

The Real System Requirements for Apple’s 2021 Operating Systems – TidBITS

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon Is Destroying Thousands of Unsold AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks According to New Investigation – iDrop News Revealed: Amazon destroying millions of items of unsold stock in UK every year – ITV The ex-Amazon worker who helped expose scale of unwanted stock being destroyed – ITV Second Amazon whistleblower claims brand new goods being binned – ITV

John McAfee, Antivirus Software Creator, Found Dead In Spanish Prison Cell – HuffPost

NASA is pulling out all the stops to fix the Hubble Space Telescope – SlashGear

Podcasts | Everything Technology – Bob O’Donnell

Microsoft releases Windows 11 for free – but most computers will not be able to run it – Independent Microsoft wont allow Windows 11 on many older Surface devices – PC World



SECURITY & PRIVACY

“I’m totally screwed.” WD My Book Live users wake up to find their data deleted – Ars Technica Western Digital drives remotely wiped: What experts say to do now – SlashGear



WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

All Things Secured | Online Security Made Simple – Josh Summers

This app lets you download full macOS Big Sur installer pkgs with one click – 9to5Mac

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

River Runner – Watch the path of a raindrop from anywhere in the contiguous United States

Somebody put a Raspberry Pi inside a G5 iMac because why the heck not? – iMore

