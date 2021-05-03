MyMac Podcast 847: Pulling at the Threads

The first products from Apple’s last event are starting to show up, but we figured everyone is tired of talking about that OLD stuff. So let’s talk about what might (by might we mean eventually) be showing up at a slickly produced and kept at about an hour or so Apple event near you soon.

Dam it: Beaver ate our internet, says tiny Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge

Guy’s Mic this week: Behringer BA85A. $25

ZRAMO Black Spider Universal Microphone Shock Mount for large Condensor/Dynamic microphones. For like the Rode Podcaster/Procaster/Podmic, EV20 or EV320, various Audio Technica 20 series condenser mics, Zoom ZDM-1. $11

Gaz:- None this week

