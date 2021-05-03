On episode 356 of Geekiest Show Ever, we talk to Bob Wood of ThinkBob.com. Bob is also President of the Tucson Macintosh Users Group of which Melisa is a member. We discuss the value of user groups and how you can join or support one near you — or — not so near you since many are now online for virtual attendance. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse356-knock-on-wood/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Artwork for this episode is by Bob Wood. Elisa can be found at https://www.ThreeGeekyLadies.com or https://twitter.com/senseidai and Melissa can be found at https://www.TheMacMommy.com or https://twitter.com/TheMacMommy

Bob’s Notes

Mac User Groups

Apple Podcasters and pundits should become members of their local MUGs and volunteer to give presentations a couple times per year.

This would provide them with more listeners and readers, strengthen the Apple Community, and perhaps add to their advertising base.

Apple CarPlay

Easy and safe way to be more productive

Listen to podcasts instead of music (learn stuff)

Send and receive phone calls and texts

Bluetooth Apple CarPlay is not needed, wired is better

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.