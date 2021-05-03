On episode 356 of Geekiest Show Ever, we talk to Bob Wood of ThinkBob.com. Bob is also President of the Tucson Macintosh Users Group of which Melisa is a member. We discuss the value of user groups and how you can join or support one near you — or — not so near you since many are now online for virtual attendance. Check out our full show notes here: https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse356-knock-on-wood/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Artwork for this episode is by Bob Wood. Elisa can be found at https://www.ThreeGeekyLadies.com or https://twitter.com/senseidai and Melissa can be found at https://www.TheMacMommy.com or https://twitter.com/TheMacMommy
Bob’s Links
Bob’s Notes
Mac User Groups
- Apple Podcasters and pundits should become members of their local MUGs and volunteer to give presentations a couple times per year.
- This would provide them with more listeners and readers, strengthen the Apple Community, and perhaps add to their advertising base.
Apple CarPlay
- Easy and safe way to be more productive
- Listen to podcasts instead of music (learn stuff)
- Send and receive phone calls and texts
- Bluetooth Apple CarPlay is not needed, wired is better
Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.
