MyMac Podcast 846: Spring has Sprung

Apple has their Spring Loaded event and all kinds of goodies have been pushed out, though will the GMen bite at some of them? Maybe or maybe not.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
The best video to the Bee Gees staying alive ever
For Pick’s Sake
Guy:- Klark Teknik CM2 Mic Booster. Another Cloudlifter wannabe but this one will boost two mics for around $130
Gaz:- None this week
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.