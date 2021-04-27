Essential Apple Podcast 218: All the Colours of the Rainbow

Recorded 25th April 2021

This week, of course, is all about the Spring Loaded event, and yes those who said it meant exactly that were right! We have a full house with. Simon Mark, Jim, GazMaz from the MyMac Podcast, and Steve Durbin from Geeks Corner to go over the announcements and give our own views on what we thought of it all.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

All the new stuff…

Apple Event 2021: Everything Apple Announced at Its ‘Spring Loaded’ Event in Just 6 Minutes – MacRumors

AirTags Separated From Owners for Three Days or More Play Audible Sound When Moved – MacRumors

AirTags can be read with iPhone and Android using NFC – Geeks Corner Lost AirTags Can Be Read By NFC-Enabled iPhones and Android Devices – MacRumors

Precision Finding compatible with: iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s new TV calibration feature is coming to older Apple TV models – What Hi Fi

New Siri Remote Lacks Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Gaming on Apple TV – MacRumors

M1 iMac Tidbits: Storage up to 2TB, RAM up to 16GB, base model trade-offs, Touch ID keyboard – 9to5Mac

Touch ID on New Magic Keyboard Isn’t Compatible With M1 iPad Pro – MacRumors

Apple’s Greg Joswiak: No Plans to Merge Mac and iPad – MacRumors

‘Apple’s M1 Positioning Mocks the Entire x86 Business Model’ – Daring Fireball

