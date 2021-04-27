Essential Apple Podcast 218: All the Colours of the Rainbow

Recorded 25th April 2021
This week, of course, is all about the Spring Loaded event, and yes those who said it meant exactly that were right! We have a full house with. Simon Mark, Jim, GazMaz from the MyMac Podcast, and Steve Durbin from Geeks Corner to go over the announcements and give our own views on what we thought of it all.
On this week’s show:
GAZMAZ
- @GazMaz on Twitter
- Co-host of the MyMac Podcast
- Appears on the For Mac Eyes Only Podcast sometimes
STEVE DURBIN
- Runs the Geeks Corner website
- Produces the Geeks Corner podcast
- @GeekCorner_uk on Twitter
JAMES ORMISTON
- MacJim in the Slack
- In charge of the Essential Apple Flickr
- Also on Flickr as thesrpspaintshop
- Has videos on Vimeo
APPLE
- All the new stuff…
- Apple Event 2021: Everything Apple Announced at Its ‘Spring Loaded’ Event in Just 6 Minutes – MacRumors
- AirTags Separated From Owners for Three Days or More Play Audible Sound When Moved – MacRumors
- AirTags can be read with iPhone and Android using NFC – Geeks Corner
- Lost AirTags Can Be Read By NFC-Enabled iPhones and Android Devices – MacRumors
- Precision Finding compatible with:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple’s new TV calibration feature is coming to older Apple TV models – What Hi Fi
- New Siri Remote Lacks Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Gaming on Apple TV – MacRumors
- M1 iMac Tidbits: Storage up to 2TB, RAM up to 16GB, base model trade-offs, Touch ID keyboard – 9to5Mac
- Touch ID on New Magic Keyboard Isn’t Compatible With M1 iPad Pro – MacRumors
- Apple’s Greg Joswiak: No Plans to Merge Mac and iPad – MacRumors
- ‘Apple’s M1 Positioning Mocks the Entire x86 Business Model’ – Daring Fireball
