Geeks Pub – King Kong Documentary

Tim and David fix the Godzilla vs King Kong idea, we delve into the first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, women in super hero movies, the upcoming James Gun Suicide Squad, and much more. Naughty language from Tim this week.
Publishing since 1995
Tim and David fix the Godzilla vs King Kong idea, we delve into the first three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, women in super hero movies, the upcoming James Gun Suicide Squad, and much more. Naughty language from Tim this week.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.