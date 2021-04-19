Essential Apple Podcast 217: When Siri Sprung Spring Loaded

Recorded 18th April 2021

This week Siri sprung their Spring Loaded event announcement before they sent out the invites, the inventor of PDF passed away, we talk hacks and scams and of course Nick and Simon talk to guest Jeff Gamet about all of that, Jeff’s new MacVoices string “Up to Speed with Jeff Gamet” and more.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

Siri leaks April 20 date planned for Apple’s next special event – Cult of Mac

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event Officially Announced for Tuesday, April 20 – MacRumors

Colors in Apple’s spring event invitation hint at a lot of things – Apple Insider

The First ‘Up To Speed’ with Jeff Gamet – MacVoices #21065

We finally know how the FBI unlocked the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone – TNW

Apple trade-in partner under fire amid ‘alarming uptick’ in complaints – 9to5Mac

Apple brings its 24-hour music video channel to the UK and Canada – 9to5Mac

This new Apple tech could be the best thing to happen to iPhones in years – BGR

23 useful Mac settings hiding in plain sight – Popular Science

TECHNOLOGY

Dr. Chuck Geschke, Co-Founder Of Adobe And Inventor Of PDF, Dies Aged 81 – UNILAD

Exclusive: Breakthrough COVID-19 Red Light Treatment in Canada Kills Coronavirus in Nasal Passages – Showbiz 411

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Backdoored developer tool that stole credentials escaped notice for 3 months – Ars Technica

Nasty MacBook Pro pop-up scam preys on unsuspecting victims – don’t be fooled – Laptop Mag

Can an iPhone be hacked? A breakdown of common hacks and cyber hygiene best practices – Business Insider

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

DxO PureRAW

Use This Well-Hidden IOS Feature To Correct Your Apple Screens’ Colors – Fstoppers

Mixam Print Online Printing Services – The UK’s Best Price & Quality

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Bevvi – Find out when & where your friends are having a drink

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:20:00)

Special report on the iPhone 12 Mini with Sheba, and the link she mentions is shebadoeshair

