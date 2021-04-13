Essential Apple Podcast 216: Liquorice Allsorts Edition

Recorded 12th April 2021

This week was a bit of a grab bag of stories: Nick Jim and Simon talk about everything from Chinese engineers upgrading an M1 Mac, to Intel shooting itself in the foot with an ad (again), Epic claiming Apple locks in users with iMessage, while Apple objecst to a water bottle company logo trademark filing. Lot’s of going ons with people terrified that Apple’s ATT is going to destroy their “surveillance capitalism” business models while Apple tell them attempts to circumvent ATT will not be tolerated. Meanwhile we find out about trees that can bleed metal and a really creepy webcam.

On this week’s show:

APPLE

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase – MacRumors

The PodSwap – AirPods Battery Replacement Swap – ThePodSwap.com

COVID-19: NHS coronavirus app update blocked for breaking privacy rules – Sky News

Apple locks in users by keeping iMessage iOS-only, Epic court filings show – Pocket-lint WhatsApp alternatives compared – ProtonMail Blog

Two-Thirds of iPhone Users Expected to Block Ad Tracking – MacRumors

Apple says water bottle logo ‘nearly identical’ to its own, objects to trademark – AppleInsider

MagSafe Finally Returning to MacBook Air – MacRumors

Apple Details Ways Advertisers Can Measure the Impact of Ads Without Tracking Users Ahead of iOS 14.5 Launch – MacRumors ‘The elephant in the room’: Companies persist with fingerprinting as a workaround to Apple’s new privacy rules – Digiday Et tu, Procter & Gamble? – Daring Fireball

Fully Functioning iPhone 11 Pro Max Recovered From Lake After One Year – Wccftech

Comment: An Apple version of the Roku Streambar would make an ideal high-end Apple TV – 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY

The ‘Iron Man’ body armour many of us may soon be wearing – BBC News

Apple M1 hardware support merged into Linux 5.13 – Ars Technica

Intel’s latest anti-Apple ad has an embarrassing mistake – BGR

These trees bleed metal – and could help power the future – ABC News Australia

iPhone Users Can Now Try Android on a Galaxy Device Via Samsung’s ‘iTest’ – MacTrast

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Tool checks phone numbers from Facebook data breach – BBC haveibeenpwnd.com

The average smartphone app harbors 6 different trackers – Cult of Mac

Security researcher earns $100K prize for Safari exploit at Pwn2Own 2021 – AppleInsider

DuckDuckGo promises to block Google’s latest ad-tracking tech – if Google allows it – The Verge DuckDuckGo asks people to block Google’s new tracking method – Business Insider DuckDuckGo’s Chrome browser extension can now block Google’s group-based tracking technology – Techspot



The First ‘Up To Speed’ with Jeff Gamet – MacVoices #21065

MailTrackerBlocker for Mail on macOS – GitHub

JUST A SNIPPET

Video Calls Get Even Worse With This Realistic Robot Eye Webcam – Gizmodo

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (44:59)

Hubble for iPad 7-in-1 USB-C Hub+Case – Fledging – $115 or $125 US – Amazon US Not currently in the UK store.

