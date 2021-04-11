MyMac Podcast 844: Locked in

Everyone seems very upset with Apple for how hard it is to switch between iOS and Android if you decide to leave the platform. Is it all that hard and what are some of the costs involved? Also, we try to not curse on the MyMac Podcast, but sometimes we &#$@% it up.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Apple Arcade: Ranked – Top 25

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Zoom ZMD-1 Broadcast Dynamic Microphone

Gaz:- iCloud Pages

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot