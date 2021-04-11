MyMac Podcast 844: Locked in

Everyone seems very upset with Apple for how hard it is to switch between iOS and Android if you decide to leave the platform. Is it all that hard and what are some of the costs involved? Also, we try to not curse on the MyMac Podcast, but sometimes we &#$@% it up.

Links:

Apple Arcade: Ranked – Top 25

For Pick’s Sake

Guy:- Zoom ZMD-1 Broadcast Dynamic Microphone

Gaz:- iCloud Pages

