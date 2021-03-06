Essential Apple Podcast 211: Steve Jobs’ 66th Birthday and we chat with Adam Engst of TidBITS

Recorded 28th February 2021

Nick and Simon get together again with guest Adam Engst of TidBits to talk about a variety of things that came up as they chatted because to be fair there really was very little news of note except the fact that Steve Jobs would have been 66.

Also a couple of apologies – sorry this episode is really late being released – quite a lot of “real life stuff” happened this week that got in the way. Also sorry that this week’s audio isn’t up to the usual standard, due to a “cock up on the recording front” (totally my fault) everyone ended up on the same track and Adam was a little hot – I have done what I can to level it out but it isn’t as good as usual.

On this week’s show:

ADAM ENGST

NICK RILEY

@spligosh (https://twitter.com/spligosh) on Twitter very occasionally.

Sometimes appears on Bart Busschots’ Let’s Talk Apple

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

APPLE

Steve would have been 66

Apple says it has already beaten new M1 Mac malware – Tech Radar

Chrome uses 10x more RAM than Safari on macOS – iMore

Developers have until March 31 to return DTK Mac mini to Apple and get $500 credit – 9to5Mac

Apple’s latest macOS Big Sur update stops cheapo USB-C hubs bricking your machine – the Register

TECHNOLOGY

Scottish invention does ‘impossible’ and gives people eyes on back on head – The National

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Mozilla launches ‘Total Cookie Protection’ with Firefox 86 for Mac – 9to5Mac

Security researcher recommends against LastPass after detailing 7 trackers – The Verge How to leave LastPass and move to another password manager – The Verge

Clubhouse Is Recording Your Conversations. That’s Not Even Its Worst Privacy Problem – Inc

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Hush Nag Blocker – App Stores

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (48:45)

