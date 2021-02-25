Essential Apple Podcast 210: Glenn Fleishman (and miserable malware news)

Recorded 21st February 2021

Glenn Fleishmann joins Simon and Steve from Geeks Corner to talk about his new book Take Control of Securing Your Mac, Macs, Malware, Betas, Bugs and more.

Glenn Fleishman’s book Take Control of Securing Your Mac can be found at takecontrolbooks.com along with many other titles by him, Joe Kissell, Jeff Carlson and others.

Steve at Geeks Corner has a podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show

GLENN FLEISHMMAN

Glenn Fleishman is a veteran technology writer who has contributed to dozens of publications across his career, including Macworld, Fast Company, and Increment. He has also written dozens of editions of books in the Take Control series. He is currently building 100 tiny type museums full of real printing artifacts.

Glenn’s Tiny Type Museum (https://tinytypemuseum.com/)

@GlennF (https://twitter.com/GlennF) on Twitter

STEVE DURBIN

Runs the Geeks Corner website

Produces the Geeks Corner podcast

@GeekCorner_uk on Twitter

APPLE

Apple fixes macOS Big Sur bug that caused irretrievable data loss – IT Pro

Apple’s M1 is already the target of Apple Silicon malware – Slash Gear

Apple to support winter storm relief efforts in Texas, other US states – Apple Insider

New malware found on 30,000 Macs has security pros stumped — Ars Technica

Chromecast with Google TV now supports Apple TV app, Apple TV+ – Apple Insider

annoying bug in my Safari Technology Preview – it doesn’t retain the pinned tabs, every time I close the window or quit the browser my pinned tabs vanish – I don’t have loads thankfully but even so

the update of the Parallels Tech Preview (or whtever they call it – Beta anyway) broke my VM – the VM runs fine but now it can’t see any network (I tried all the modes) @Dougee sent me a terminal command ‘ sudo netplan set ethernets.eth0.dhcp4=true ‘ ran it in Terminal, restarted the VM and ran it again, changed the network to bridged and then back to Shared and that did the trick.

Apple Issues Bold Blow To Google With This Brilliant New Security Move – Forbes Lily Hay Newman on the Security Guide – Wired



TECHNOLOGY

The Bizarre Reaction To Facebook’s Decision To Get Out Of The News Business In Australia – Tech Dirt

SECURITY & PRIVACY

LastPass free restricts users to one device type in March – 9to5Google Six free alternatives to the LastPass password manager – The Verge

‘Spy pixels in emails have become endemic’ — BBC News

New browser-tracking hack works even when you flush caches or go incognito – Ars Technica

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

OWC unveils truly universal Thunderbolt 4/USB-C cable – Apple Insider

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (48:39)

