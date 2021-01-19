Essential Apple Podcast 206: Simple photo and video adjustment with Darkroom

Recorded 17th January 2021

This week there was a virtual CES, somewhat reduced in size but still with its array of prototypes, new products and as ever a few oddities. Apple announced what it is actually doing with its REJI and is apparently going to extend free Apple TV+ again. Also today we are joined by Jasper Hauser of Darkroom photo and video editor for Mac and iOS (the winner of an Apple Design Award in 2020).

Glenn Fleishman’s Working From Home book is completely FREE and can be downloaded here and now he has also released Take Control of Zoom Essentials free as well.

Steve at Geeks Corner has restarted his podcast which is a 5-15 min show of his thoughts on tech.

On this week’s show

JASPER HAUSER

Web

@usedarkroom on Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Reddit

APPLE

M1 Mac Bluetooth problems finally set to be resolved, says Apple – 9to5Mac

Apple begins blocking M1 Mac users from side loading iPhone and iPad applications – 9to5Mac

Apple Launches New Nationwide Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects – Mac Rumors

Apple suspends Parler from App Store – CNN Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Parler Can Return to App Store If It Ups Moderation – Newsweek

Apple is extending Apple TV+ trials again — TechCrunch

TECHNOLOGY / CES

The LG Rollable phone with expandable display is real, and coming in 2021 – CNet

LG’s transparent TV concept rolls up from foot of bed – Mashable UK Video of the transparent TV – Digital Trends

The best foldables (and rollables) of CES 2021 – Digital Trends

Masks, sanitizers, and social distancing gadgets: The COVID tech that dominated CES 2021 – Mashable

Accessibility devices at CES 2021 reflect growing focus on inclusive tech – CNet

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Google Analytics opt out browser extension – Google Available for Microsoft Internet Explorer 11, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari and Opera.

Son from Simple Login replied to my suggestion of a Menubar App – go upvote it if you would like to see this (you have to register to vote) That’s a good idea indeed! (and I would use it personally obviously :)). Just created https://trello.com/c/6S3WmqLP/152-create-mac-menubar-for-simplelogin, feel free to upvote it to make it happen sooner!

Encrypted Messaging App Signal Sees Surge in Popularity Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update – Ultimate Pocket WhatsApp’s New Privacy Policy Is Exactly Why No One Trusts Facebook – Inc

Johns Hopkins security researchers ‘shocked’ at Android and iOS vulnerabilities – 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Fonts: Install New Fonts – App Shopper App Store

Bufferi.ng: Create lag and buffering on video chats like Zoom, Skype and Microsoft teams

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

SmartDot radiation-protection phone stickers ‘have no effect’ — BBC News “They are supposed to use “scalar energy” (aka Undetectable Magic Powers) – brought to you by the same loons who will sell you a Faraday cage for your router… “ – Simon



