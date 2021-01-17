MyMac Podcast 833: Virtual Distractions

When you have a conference that’s usually in Las Vegas, one of the least distraction-free cities anywhere in the world, is it still as much fun if it goes virtual? Some think yes as you can get right down to business, others say NOOOOOOO, I want my lights and glimmer! Also the GMen talk more about the NFL and make a few game prediction (some were wrong).

Links:

USB-C hub and hard drive enclosure

