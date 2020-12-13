MyMac Podcast 830: Windows on M1

If there is still one thing missing from the M1 Revolution, it’s Windows on the M1 for those that still need to run it. Can it be done in a way that makes sense? Also the GMen use Zoom to record this time. Better than Skype? Might have been if they knew what they doing.

Links

Making a ringtone from the Voice memo App

For Pick’s sake

Remini

