Essential Apple Podcast 200: Bicentennial

Recorded 29th November 2020

This week for show 200 Mark takes the chair and original co-host Karl Madden of the Mac & Forth Show joins Simon, and Donny to talk about new Macs, HomePod Mini, iPhone 12 Mini, Windows on M1 and more.

On this week’s show:

Amazon Sidewalk comes to UK – BBC News (or doesn’t… actually)

iPhone ‘Weak Security’ Wi-Fi Warning: Here’s What It Means– Forbes

Spotify Starts A Rolling Reset Of Passwords Following Security Issues – Ubergizmo

Sophos notifies customers of data exposure after database misconfiguration – ZDNet

iMazing developers offer “Silicon” app for free; a tool for detecting supported architecture for Mac apps – Apple World Today

Capto Cyber Monday 45% off at time of recording…

Pock – Display macOS Dock in Touch Bar

Amazon Smile donate to charity as you buy. Go to smile.amazon.(your local Amazon)

