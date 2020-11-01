Let’s Talk Apple 86: October 2020

Joining Bart this month are Mikah Sargent from the Clockwise podcast and TWiT network, and SimonParnell from the Essential Apple Podcast.
The show starts with a few followup stories, updates on some Apple-related legal cases, one acquisition, and a quick(ish) overview of news related to Apple’s original content. The three main stories are Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings call, the on-going anti-trust kerfuffle, and Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in October.
Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta86.
Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.
Links:
Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod
Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots
Mikah Sargent: http://chihuahua.coffee @mikahsargent
Simon Parnell: http://www.essentialapple.com @serenak
