GSE343 Mini Me

Go big or go home or go small and stay home? We finally have a Twitter account for all things geeky! Follow us @GeekiestShow. We discuss all the Apple updates and prior announcements with ideas and details to consider for your own tech.

macOS Catalina 10.15.7, iOS 14.1, iPadOS, watchOS 7.0.3 (Series 3) 14.1, tvOS 14.0.2 are the current updates to Apple gear at this time.

Apple Cash Family

Family Sharing and Screen Time gotcha

Widgets are kinda meh so far, but that could change. Write to us and show us how this is the way.

Shortcuts

Check out this handy Shortcuts resource: http://www.matthewcassinelli.com/

Sleep Tracking

Workout types on Apple Watch

Leave us a comment or tweet us with your Audio Sharing tips on the devices you use.

Apple Arcade – do we still want to pay to play?

tvOS 14 now allows custom button mapping for your controllers in Settings

MacRumors Buyers Guide

Apple TV

HomePod Mini and truth or dare in advertising and why cables matter

Using Augmented Reality is actually really useful! Open this link using your iPhone or iPad then scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to see what we’re talking about. When viewing it as an object you can rotate it and that’s when you’ll see the cable attached to the back. We believe they don’t show the end of the cable because it would be unsightly and because the plug connector at the end may be different depending on the country in which you live.

Compare iPhone 12 models

No power brick for you! You’re going to have to get yourself an Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter as a stocking stuffer along with that new iPhone because there will not be a power supply inside its skinny, new box. So much for saving trees or lowering the carbon footprint because that new adapter will still need to be transported on one or more delivery trucks in its own box made of up the same amount of material that would have been in the new iPhone box had it been included.

If you want to hear the satisfying “thunk” of a new MagSafe Charger it’s also got an absentee power supply. Be kinder and order them both at the same time to reduce the amount of delivery trucks coming to your place.

Daily Cash with Apple Card

Correction: Apple Card Daily Cash does include taxes so it does come off the total purchase price from which you save, not the subtotal.

T-Mobile vs AT&T – who serves you best and why? Please let us know your thoughts in a comment, email, or tweet. Stay safe and thanks for listening!

Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. We’d like to hear from you. Let us know about a tech topic that interests you.

Elisa can be found at @senseidai or www.ThreeGeekyLadies.com

Melissa can be found at @TheMacMommy or www.TheMacMommy.com

(As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases when you click links on this site.)

Audio Link