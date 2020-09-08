MyMac Podcast 816: Don’t buy a Webcam

With everyone working from home and trying to get the equipment they need to do video conferencing, pricing has gone through the roof for webcams as availability have gone through the floor. Maybe, JUST maybe you don’t need that fancy webcam or expensive microphone (Guy is sobbing now quietly in the corner) to get the job done when you likely have everything you need already.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links

Apple Privacy Ad

Gaz Fun Apple beaten to Flying Car

Guy’s Pick: Ted Lasso on AppleTV+ service

Gaz’s Pick: Reincubate CAMO

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501 (Pssst! Calling from the Skype app? Just dial it without the 1 at the beginning!)

Patron Link: Guy’s Patreon Link

Ko-Fi Link: Guy’s Ko-Fi Link

PayPal Link: Guy’s PayPal Link